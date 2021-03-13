Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

