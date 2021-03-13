M&T Bank Corp Sells 121,201 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,800,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,201 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $321,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,072,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,889. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19.

