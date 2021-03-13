M&T Bank Corp Sells 12,119 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,119 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $100,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $356.95. 401,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,366. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $382.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.94 and a 200 day moving average of $336.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

