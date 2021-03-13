M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,259,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $776,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.81. 3,356,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,889. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.