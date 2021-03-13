M&T Bank Corp Has $83.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641,175 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $83,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $161.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,608,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,572. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

