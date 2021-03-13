M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.54. 3,658,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,096. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Argus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

