M&T Bank Corp Acquires 51,332 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $53,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,892,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 144,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.03. 2,812,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

