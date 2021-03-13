M&T Bank Corp Acquires 20,165 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $63,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.20. 2,251,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.25 and a 200 day moving average of $231.43. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

