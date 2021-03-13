Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $14,728,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $12,556,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SPB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,015. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

