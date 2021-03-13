Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WY shares. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. 199,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

