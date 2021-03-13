Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Total by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 156,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Total by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Total by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NYSE TOT traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $50.27. 24,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,325. The company has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

