Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,709 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up 4.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Loews by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

L traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. 17,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock valued at $429,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

