Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 302.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 345.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,451 shares of company stock worth $2,063,547 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEC. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

