Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 115,015 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Mplx worth $24,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $26.33 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.