Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

In other news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485 over the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.53. 1,410,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,567. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

