Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $72.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.