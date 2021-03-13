Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 39,615 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,615 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.35% of Plains GP worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 65.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,207,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,432,000 after buying an additional 5,219,029 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,399,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,037 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,999,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,741 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

PAGP opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

