Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 3,667 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $19,063,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 543,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,726,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.