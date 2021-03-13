Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 14,366 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

