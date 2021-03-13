Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 187,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $720,866,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $722,901,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,095,399. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

