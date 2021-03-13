Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $202.39 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $202,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $50.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,050.00. 132,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,014.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,745.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

