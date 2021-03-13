Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MSI opened at C$33.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.93. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 52-week low of C$24.42 and a 52-week high of C$34.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 97.50%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

