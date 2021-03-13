Morgan Stanley Upgrades The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.
MIK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.
NASDAQ:MIK opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $22.30.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,700,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at $9,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 236.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 814,918 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000.
The Michaels Companies Company Profile
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
