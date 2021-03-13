Morgan Stanley Upgrades The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MIK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,700,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at $9,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 236.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 814,918 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

