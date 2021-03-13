Morgan Stanley Trims GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price to $13.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,896,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,864,000 after buying an additional 1,528,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,322,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after buying an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,944,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

