Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PRYMY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prysmian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prysmian in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prysmian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PRYMY stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Prysmian has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

