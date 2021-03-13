Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

PYTCF stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Playtech has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

