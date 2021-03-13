Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 107,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. 399,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,107,180. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

