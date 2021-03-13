Morgan Stanley Increases The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $29.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of GPS opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

