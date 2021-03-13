Morgan Stanley Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $136.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Quest Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.94.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.