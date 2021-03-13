Morgan Stanley Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $106.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Monster Beverage to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.85.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.