Morgan Stanley Increases HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $47.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

HFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

