Morgan Stanley Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $40.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GO. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.27.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of GO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. 5,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,368. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,327 shares of company stock worth $18,278,922. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.