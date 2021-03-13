Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. 88,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,452. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

