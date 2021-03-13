Morad Sbahi Buys 3,000 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) SVP Morad Sbahi acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $63,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $239.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Airgain by 196.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

