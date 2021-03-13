Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 7,979 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

