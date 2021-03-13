Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE AFL opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $51.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock worth $4,493,953. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.