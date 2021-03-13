Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

