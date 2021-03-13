Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $14,836,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 200.8% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,905,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 983,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

