Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $362,000 Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,143 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

WORK opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -70.19 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $65,378.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,160,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $213,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,135.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

