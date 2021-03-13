Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $320,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mplx by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Mplx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its position in Mplx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 383,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 437,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,963 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James upgraded Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

MPLX stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

