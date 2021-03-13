Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 546,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after buying an additional 179,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 114,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 358,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

XT stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02.

