Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cameco by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cameco by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cameco by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,651,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

