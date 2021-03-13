Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $246,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.