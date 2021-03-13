Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 34.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.04 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.