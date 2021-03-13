Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUE opened at $13.50 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

