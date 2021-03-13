Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,958 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,254,000 after acquiring an additional 79,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $294.45 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.79. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.86.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.