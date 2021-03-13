Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

