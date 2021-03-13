Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 50.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $563,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

