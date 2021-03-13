MongoDB, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MongoDB in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.52) EPS.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.33.

MDB opened at $320.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $289,179,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.