Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151,833 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Momo by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,795 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Momo by 107.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 436,258 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after buying an additional 344,251 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 107.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 227,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 117,976 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 80.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 258,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 115,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.54.

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.